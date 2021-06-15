Jana Kramer Sold Her Wedding Ring From Ex Mike Caussin -- Here's What She Did With The Money!!

Good for you, Jana Kramer!

The country music star is still very much feeling the fallout from a difficult divorce with husband Mike Caussin, but at least she’s taking (some) time to do some things for herself and her children!

On Monday’s brand new episode of her popular Whine Down podcast, the 37-year-old singer revealed she sold her (second!) wedding ring that had been given to her by the 34-year-old former football player. Of course, this particular band reflected the time the oft-embattled duo renewed their wedding vows back in 2017.

But it’s gone now!

The One Tree Hill alum revealed to her listeners that she is in the middle of redoing most of her house in a bid to furnish the space differently from when Mike lived with her. In turn, then, the diamond ring became a tool to pawn in order to get some much-needed cash to hire an interior designer and change the energy in her crib. Understandable!!

The Michigan native and mom of two said (below):

“I sold my ring. And that money from the ring paid for the furniture and the new additions to the house. I debated. I was like, ‘I’m going to sell this ring and then maybe buy myself something.’ Like a bag. My divorce present. [But] I was like, ‘Honestly, what would make me happiest is to have new energy in the house.’ So I took that money and gave it to my [interior designers].”

Love it! A fresh start at home like this can make a HUGE difference for her mental outlook and psychological health! In that way, that is a divorce present!

The country crooner continued from there, explaining how necessary it was to mix things up and rid her home of the memories she’d made with Caussin. Jana said:

“I needed to create a new space that felt like me and felt like mine. I’m going to make [the bar room] this really cool, girlie wine bar. So that’s helped me a lot.”

And interestingly enough, this is the second time she’s sold one of Caussin’s wedding rings! As we mentioned (above), the pair’s re-commitment ceremony included a new ring because a brief split in 2016 after the former NFL star first sought treatment for sex addiction wrapped things up for the first piece of jewelry.

Jana described:

“It’s the second ring I’ve had to get rid of from him, ’cause the first ring I was like, ‘I will never put this back on my hand.’ … I took every diamond he ever bought me and I sold them, because I didn’t want to look at them ever again. I wanted to keep [the second one] so bad because it was so f**king pretty, but it represented something that wasn’t true. … It was sad, but at the same time, they can be the most beautiful things in the world, but what they represented, made them the ugliest things I’ve ever seen.”

Well said! What do U make of the ring roulette, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with our opinion on Jana’s choice to sell, sell, sell down in the comments (below)!

