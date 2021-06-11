Jana Kramer Has Moved On! Bye Mike Caussin, Hello Bachelorette Alum Graham Bunn!!

It appears Jana Kramer may have already found a new man following her public breakup with Mike Caussin!

On Thursday night, the 37-year-old actress was spotted out on the streets of El Lay with The Bachelorette alum Graham Bunn after grabbing dinner at Catch. The pair looked rather cozy, with the reality star wrapping his arm around Kramer’s shoulder while kissing her on the head. In another photograph, Bunn even had his hand placed on her bum, and she didn’t seem to mind the PDA moment at all! You can take a look at the pictures HERE.

Appearing on E! News’ Daily Pop the next day, Jana tried to evade a question about her relationship with the 42-year-old. But co-host Justin Sylvester pulled out some evidence of their flirtations, showing a pic of the two seemingly on the same couch together and a comment from Graham about how he’d be “a lucky man to have someone like” Jana. Still, the One Tree Hill alum first played it cool by explaining how they first met through his work on country radio:

“Graham and I have been friends for seven years. We have been friends, but there was never any … but we are still friends, and we’re just friendly.”

Sure you are, Kramer! And when the E! personality went on to suggest they’re in an “entanglement,” she didn’t deny it, saying:

“Okay, sure we are in an entanglement. We are dancing the line of friends. We are dancing the line, and I am happy.”

So much for hot girl summer! However, Jana claimed she is still single, teasing earlier this week:

“I’m happy. I’m still single, but I’m entertaining things. … I love love. I will always fight for it … Now, I deserve the greatest, biggest love and am excited for it.”

Perhaps, she’ll find it with Bunn?! Ch-ch-check out the interview moment (below):

As you may know, the country crooner recently filed for divorce from Mike after six years of marriage due to allegations of infidelity. She announced the split in an Instagram post back in April, writing:

“As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. ‘It’s time.’”

For his part, the Country Shine podcast host previously dated Chrishell Strause before and after appearing on season 4 of The Bachelorette with DeAnna Pappas.

