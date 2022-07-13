Jane Lynch Finally Reacts To Lea Michele's Funny Girl Casting!

Finally, the answers we’ve all been dying for!!!

The behind-the-scenes drama of Broadway‘s Funny Girl has soared to new heights following the announcement that Lea Michele will be taking over for Beanie Feldstein starting in September. Despite reportedly having a year-long contract, Page Six sources revealed that the Booksmart alum was “basically fired” for her poorly reviewed performance just before she announced her exit on social media on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours later, Lea was celebrating her casting news — sooo, it has all seemed a bit SHADY AF! Especially when you consider the bullying allegations against Lea, especially those lobbed at her from her former Glee co-stars, and the fact that Jane Lynch is leaving earlier than she anticipated to avoid any stage time with her! (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Tovah Feldshuh will be filling her spot.)

Related: Doja Cat Is PISSED Noah Schnapp Shared Their Private DMs

It’s basically a plot stolen from Glee! We mean, Sue Sylvester literally walked out mid-performance when Rachel Barry landed the role on Broadway in Season 5 of the hit musical series — so is that essentially what’s happening here? Or does she actually support the switch up?! No more waiting and wondering because Jane is speaking out!!

is anyone going to talk about the parallel between jane lynch leaving funny girl right before lea joins the cast and sue sylvester walking out of rachel’s opening night pic.twitter.com/oTjSzQ20Cp — Believe :)(: (@kgleeb) July 11, 2022

Addressing the situation with Deadline on Tuesday, the actress opened up about why she won’t be performing alongside Lea — and revealed there’s apparently no drama whatsoever. Seriously?! She said:

“We have been in touch about it. You know, it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That’s the only reason [we won’t appear together.]”

Uh, we’re sure Tovah will do a great job as Mrs. Brice but was that really the strongest idea the producers had to boost ticket sales?! Can you imagine how many Gleeks would have rushed to NYC to see Rachel and Sue performing side-by-side?! That would have been iconic!! Just makes us doubt this response a bit…

Related: James Cameron Urges People To PEE During His New Avatar Movie! Huh??

Surprisingly though, it doesn’t sound like there’s any actual bad blood between the on-screen enemies considering this is what Jane had to say about Lea finally landing her dream role:

“I adore her. She’s just going to take this show and make it her own. I’m so glad she’s getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee.”

A glowing take on the situation! Wow!!

As Perezcious readers know, Beanie revealed her final performance would be at the end of the month — just four months after she took the stage as Fanny Brice for the first time. Her departure comes after the show was supposedly in dire conditions after receiving a bunch of bad reviews.

Lea’s been an obvious choice for the role considering her outspoken love of the musical, but with all the controversy surrounding her casting, it’ll be interesting to see if she can actually help improve the show’s performance in the fall. For now, what are your thoughts on Jane’s response?! Is it what you were expecting? Or were you hoping for a more Sue Sylvester-like clap back?!

[Image via FOX/Disney+]