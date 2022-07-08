Doja Cat Is PISSED Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Shared Their Private DMs: 'Borderline Snake S**t'!!

Major prank fail!!!

Doja Cat is fed up with Noah Schnapp after he revealed she slid into his DMs to get his help asking out his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn — and she’s going so far as to call him a “snake.” Damn!!! All because of a silly TikTok!?

As we reported, the actor, who plays Will Byers on the Netflix hit, dropped a new TikTok on Wednesday showing off a screenshot of his Instagram direct messages in which the rapper had wondered if Joseph (aka Eddie Munson) had a girlfriend. If not, she wanted Noah to tell the 29-year-old to hit her up! It was all pretty hysterical considering the Like That vocalist has been very open about her crush on the show’s breakout star.

Related: Kelly Ripa GOES OFF On Ridiculous ‘Nipple’ Comments From Viewers!

Apparently, though, Doja was the only one NOT laughing when her flirty messages went viral!! Taking this whole situation way more seriously than we bet Noah ever intended for, the 26-year-old went live on TikTok Thursday to hash out her bitter as f**k feelings toward the Hubie Halloween alum. Addressing the sitch, she began:

“I’m just gonna say something right now about the whole f**king, the Noah Schanpp thing. I think that to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. To be fair, this is like a kid.”

Chill is not the word we’d use for the rest of her rant… She continued about the 17-year-old:

“I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over — like there’s no way he’s over like 21. And he might be, like I could be wrong, but when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s**t. I’m like trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f**king f**k up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so you know not to do that in the future. I did my share of f**k ups so I don’t f**k up again.”

So, on one hand, she seemed to totally understand that Noah didn’t mean to put her on blast. He probably just thought it was funny — and millions of viewers certainly agreed! But Doja couldn’t hold herself back from trying to teach the teenager a lesson for his “snake” behavior, arguing:

“The fact that Noah did that — went and posted a private conversation between me and him – is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake s**t. That’s like weasel s**t. I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality.”

She continued:

“Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way.”

Yeesh!! Not a good look for him!

Doja Cat calls out Noah Schnapp for sharing her Instagram DMs without her permission: “The fact that Noah did that […] is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake shit… that’s like weasel shit.” pic.twitter.com/qXZdmv1K4S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 8, 2022

Doja went on to explain why she was really upset — and it was way deeper than her crush for Joseph making headlines, she said:

“I made an assumption that [Noah] was gonna be chill about it and he went and like shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Valid!

Related: Kendall Jenner Is Showing BIG Support For Maybe (?!) Ex Devin Booker!

But here’s the thing: was Noah really sharing anything new? It was NO secret that Doja was crushing on Joseph, so… her wanting to slide into his DMs isn’t all that shocking. Here’s what the singer had to say about that counter-argument:

“I understand the other people who are gonna roll their eyes like, ‘oh bitch please, you just tweeted that he’s fine.’ Which is like okay. But like the intention behind it. I’m gonna tweet some s**t that’s gonna get a reaction cause it’s a meme and it’s done. Yes, [Joseph’s] attractive and I’m attracted to him.”

Yes, girl, we knew! You just tried to ask him out! She went on to call the Abe star’s actions “degrading,” “very exploitative,” and “embarrassing.” The El Lay native also added that while she didn’t tell Noah not to post their conversation, she didn’t think he ever would because “it’s not normal to do that,” adding:

“It feels like a weird powerplay thing.”

Wow! Noah really burned a bridge!!! While Doja acknowledged that none of this is that “deep,” she also made it clear that she was very bothered and upset by the situation, too. So far, Noah’s yet to react to the controversy but he did delete the controversial video. Check out the musician’s full TikTok Live (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Is she overreacting or is Noah in the wrong here? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via The Tonight Show/Still Watching Netflix/MTV News/YouTube]