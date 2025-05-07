Got A Tip?

Janelle Monae

The Most RISQUÉ Met Gala After Party Outfit You Missed!

Janelle Monae Met Gala After Party Risque Outfit

Janelle Monáe had one of the standout looks at the 2025 Met Gala! Not only did she NAIL the theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” with her pinstripe suit and bowler hat, she deconstructed and reconstructed it!

The Make Me Feel singer wore a custom Thom Browne suit draped in a cloak that made her look like a 2-D version of herself! It’s hard to explain, just… watch the magic!

Astounding, right?

But there was one more look Janelle still had to show off… to those who attended the exclusive Met after parties, that is! She took off one more layer to show an even more deconstructed suit look… Still rocking the tie and hat but a shorter skirt… and nothing covering her chest! Just some very fancy pasties! Yowza!

Janelle Monae Met Gala After Party 1
(c) MEGA/WENN
Janelle Monae Met Gala After Party 2
(c) MEGA/WENN

And that wasn’t the only time the Glass Onion star showed off! Before the event she also took some pics before getting dressed! Oops!

Love every look here!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

May 07, 2025 12:00pm PDT

