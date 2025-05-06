Janelle Monáe Goes Steampunk At The Met Gala -- With Jewelry Made From Tequila!

Janelle Monáe took a break from being a living computer from the future to take a step into the past…

Really diving into the Met Gala‘s 2025 theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” for Janelle meant focusing on the dandyism part. But she still kept the technology obsession, and that marriage meant… steampunk!

The Make Me Feel singer wore a red, white, and black pinstripe suit topped with a bowler hat — and paired with a spot-on accessory of a monocle that is also a clock! LOLz! Take a look!

Janelle Monae shuts down the #MetGala2025 carpet. See all the latest arrivals here: https://t.co/yLxfkQ2T1Y pic.twitter.com/uL6zQbdR9b — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 6, 2025

That diamond brooch tie pin is actually made from 1800 Tequila by jeweler Jonathan Raksha. No, really! It’s 5.5 carats of 1800 Cristalino tequila, sitting inside a 70-carat white sapphire. Wild!

What do YOU think of Janelle’s look??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]