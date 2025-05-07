Lisa DID NOT Have Rosa Parks On Her Crotch At The Met Gala -- Truth Revealed…

Sooooo… Lisa’s ‘fit at the Met Gala got a lot of heat for disrespecting an icon… But what if it didn’t actually feature Rosa Parks on her crotch after all?? That’s what reps are now claiming!

The BLACKPINK star made her debut on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, but controversy quickly ensued as fans picked up on a hidden detail of her outfit. Etched into the sheer bodysuit the 28-year-old was wearing underneath her custom Louis Vuitton blazer, eagle-eyed fans noticed a collage of faces — one of which looking a whole lot like Rosa Parks!

People were outraged over the idea that such an important civil rights activist would be reduced to appearing on a pop star’s crotch — especially on a night dedicated to spotlighting Black Style. See (below):

However, we’re now hearing that was NOT actually Rosa Parks.

As we previously reported, Lisa was styled by Pharrell Williams and the design on her bodysuit was inspired by artist Henry Taylor‘s work. Louis Vuitton initially explained the design depicts “portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s life.” And now, one of Taylor’s reps have gotten even MORE specific amid all the backlash. They told Vulture on Wednesday:

“The figure featured in Lisa’s Louis Vuitton look is not Rosa Parks, but one of Henry’s neighbors. The faces seen on this look, as well as on previous LV garments featuring Taylor’s artwork, are all drawn from his personal life — family members, friends, and neighbors. These figures come directly from Henry’s existing artworks, which he provided to LVMH for Pharrell’s debut collection with Louis Vuitton in 2023.”

Huh. You can certainly see how folks saw the resemblance to Rosa Parks, even in such a simple drawing — and in the context of Black history, well… That’s compounded with the fact Lisa was previously at the center of a racism controversy when clips surfaced in March of her using the N-word during her audition. She has not to this day apologized or even acknowledged the controversy — leaving some fans to accuse her of racism.

We have a reasonable explanation for the outfit now, at least. You can see some of the behind-the-scenes details of Lisa’s look (below):

Do YOU buy this explanation, Perezcious readers? Could this be PR doing its thing after a ton of backlash? Let us know in the comments down below!

