Janelle Monáe Says She Time Traveled To See David Bowie -- And Boygenius Star Lucy Dacus' Face Is MUST SEE!

Janelle Monáe has a… fascinating… story to share.

On Monday, the Make Me Feel singer appeared on Rolling Stone’s latest installment of Musicians on Musicians, and she details a WILD story involving David Bowie in his heyday! Which she claims she got to see with her own eyes!

While chatting with Boygenius singer Lucy Dacus, the Glass Onion star claimed she once time traveled back to the 1970s and saw Bowie live in concert — and the look on Lucy’s face is one for the books! While talking about her love for Halloween, Janelle dropped the sci-fi claim so casually:

“I’ve always loved transforming, and I think that’s what I love about Halloween, and that’s what I love about world building through music. I think when I saw David Bowie…”

Lucy quickly cut her off to make sure she heard that right, asking:

“You saw him?”

Janelle responded with not as much as a twinge of a cheeky expression:

“I did. I traveled back into the 1970s, and I saw him do [The Rise and Fall of] Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, and it was incredible.”

Uhhh, what??

With a sly look across her face, Lucy made sure she was hearing what Janelle was saying correctly:

“You traveled back?”

The look on her face is EVERYTHING!

LMFAO!!

She was stunned!!

The We Are Young singer continued:

“Yeah, I was backstage. I was like, ‘This is what I want to do,’ and so I jetted back to the 2000s, and I was like, ‘I can have the musical, make the music, create the lyrics and create community around transformation and being queer’ — and not even in sexuality, but just in how we see the world.”

Alrighty then! LOLz! Watch the moment for yourself (below) at 15:55 minutes in:

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

