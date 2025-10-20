Emma Roberts Called 'Unhinged' For Getting Her Doll's Clothes Dry Cleaned!

Emma Roberts goes above and beyond for her prized possessions!

The actress loves collecting dolls, and she makes sure to do whatever it takes to keep them in tip-top shape! In Sunday’s new Instagram video that fans are now calling “unhinged,” the 34-year-old recorded herself entering a dry cleaner and asking to have her doll’s tiny pink fur coat — reminiscent of her character Chanel Oberlin in Scream Queens — and pink “undergarments” professional cleaned! She said while holding up her doll:

“This is my doll, she needs her coat dry-cleaned and and I was wondering if you could do it. So we have the coat and we have the little undergarments. So cute, right? So we’ll get her all sorted out?”

She then cut to a video of her returning to the store to collect the items, which were clipped to a hanger. Emma exclaimed:

“She’s going to be so thrilled. You guys, can you even believe? So cute.”

She ended the video showing off the doll looking “good as new” in the fresh outfit. Ch-ch-check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

Hah! That’s next-level commitment!

Fans freaked out over the video, including Nicole Richie who teased:

“I strive to be this level of unhinged”

LOLz!

Others chimed in:

“This is so on brand with Chanel Oberlin Love it!” “i actually cannot even believe but i’m giggling” “What I loved was that the guy serving you at this store was like ‘sure’ with absolutely no judgement. He was like ok you do you. We need more of this in the world!” “You’re sooooo insane im obsessed” “Omg this hanger with the tiny clothes on it are you kidding me” “That’s a Kamar doll and she’s a pretty rare one!!! Love how you [love] your dollies!”

She takes her dolls seriously! So cute. It clearly brought her so much joy, too!

Reactions!? Would U take this effort for a doll?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Emma Roberts/Instagram]