The Details Of Jared Padalecki's Car Crash Are Horrific!

Jared Padalecki’s car crash sounds even scarier than we thought!

As we reported, the Walker star was unable to attend a Supernatural fan event in New Jersey a couple of weeks ago because he was injured after being in a nasty car wreck in Austin, Texas. His co-star Jensen Ackles broke the sad news to fans while on stage at the event, making it seem like the crash was incredibly serious, saying he was lucky to even have survived.

Well, turns out, Jensen wasn’t exaggerating! According to the accident report obtained by TMZ, the vehicle carrying Jared and co. went over a cement wall and crashed into a solid steel pole!

The report, issued by the Texas Department of Transportation, contains a description of the incident based on what the responding peace officer observed. It states that the actor was one of four people inside the Tesla that night, riding in the passenger seat.

The car was reportedly being driven by Jared’s cousin, Jeremy Padalecki, who was allegedly going too fast on a left turn, which caused the car to jump over the right-side retaining wall. From there, the car apparently smashed head-first into the utility pole, before spinning off to its right.

The driver, who appeared to have been the most seriously injured, was only cited for speeding, according to the outlet.

The new details come one week after Jared gave fans an update on his recovery journey. Alongside a photo of himself cuddling up to his 5-year-old daughter, Odette, whom he shares with his wife, Genevieve Cortese, the Texas native wrote on social media:

“Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone.”

Of course, fans were more than relieved to get this update, seeing as Jensen said his former on-screen brother was “lucky to be alive” when he broke the news at the fan event.

He told the crowd at the time:

“I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on. … He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive. And not only that, but he’s at home recovering which – the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car… But it was, uh — no fatalities, but he’s recovering. He sends his love. … That airbag packs a punch. … He’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson.’ But he is doing OK, and he’s moving around. But yeah, really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social, and he’ll be back with us soon.”

We’re wishing all the passengers a speedy recovery!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN]