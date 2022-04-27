Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Is 'On The Mend' In First Pic After 'Very Bad Car Accident'

Jared Padalecki appears to be in good spirits amidst his recovery.

Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles shocked fans over the weekend when he revealed that Jared was missing Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Convention because he had recently been in a major car crash! Without revealing too many details, the actor reassured that his TV bro was doing well and encouraged the audience to send him love via social media.

Now, the Walker star has posted his first statement on the subject. Alongside a picture of himself and his daughter, he wrote on Twitter:

“Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone #SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #AKF”

It’s a relief to see him looking well! (And still hot. Not that that’s important. But it’s a little important.)

At the convention, Jensen had alluded to a serious crash, telling the audience:

“I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on. … He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive. And not only that, but he’s at home recovering which – the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car.”

Was Jensen exaggerating? Or did Jared really walk away looking totally fine after that bad a wreck?

The 44-year-old added at the time:

“But it was, uh — no fatalities, but he’s recovering. He sends his love. … That airbag packs a punch. … He’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson.’ But he is doing OK, and he’s moving around. But yeah, really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social, and he’ll be back with us soon.”

The onscreen brothers’ co-star Misha Collins took Jensen’s advice, tweeting shortly after the news made headlines:

“We are all sending you so much love, @jarpad.”

The Supernatural convention was unusually newsworthy, as Misha himself made headlines for coming out as bisexual — and then quickly walking it back. After making an offhand quip about his sexuality, he was forced to apologize on Twitter for “misspeaking.” The CW alum explained:

“At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was ‘all three’ things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual. My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual. This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community. I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly.”

Oops!

That’s a lot to digest for the Supernatural fandom. For the health and safety of the performers, we hope future conventions are less eventful! LOLz!

