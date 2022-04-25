Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Almost Died?! Co-Star Jensen Ackles Says He Was In A 'Very Bad Car Accident'

Jared Padalecki is on the mend — from injuries fans didn’t even know about.

The Supernatural fan favorite missed out on a convention this weekend with co-star Jensen Ackles, who played his brother on the long running CW series. Addressing the crowd at Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Conventions, Jensen acknowledged Jared’s absence and explained the true reason behind it.

He told fans:

​​”I miss my buddy… He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here.”

The actor went on:

“I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on… And he’s okay with me sharing this, I asked him if that was fine. He was in a very bad car accident.”

To shocked reactions from the crowd, he explained:

“He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive. And not only that, but he’s at home recovering, which — the fact that he’s not even in the hospital right now is, like, blowing my mind because I saw the car.”

Jensen didn’t give a ton of details on the wreck, but it occurred sometime before April 21, when the Gilmore Girls alum bowed out of the convention on Twitter. At the time, he simply wrote:

“Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again. “

Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again. ????❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 21, 2022

Though his onscreen bro didn’t get into specifics at the con, he did share some reassurances, saying:

“But it was, uh — no fatalities, but he’s recovering. He sends his love. … That airbag packs a punch. … He’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson.’ But he is doing OK, and he’s moving around. But yeah, really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social, and he’ll be back with us soon.”

Jensen recently directed an episode of the 39-year-old’s series Walker (the CW’s Walker, Texas Ranger reboot) after the two pals had experienced some Supernatural drama. Back in 2021, Jared expressed his dismay after finding out his screen partner was developing a prequel to their show without him. However, the duo clearly patched things up behind the scenes, as it sounds like their friendship is as strong as ever.

We’re glad Jared came out of this scary accident safe and sound. Wishing him a speedy recovery!

