Hamilton Heartbreak! Jasmine Cephas Jones Dumps Anthony Ramos After 6 Years Together Following Cheating Accusation!

Anthony Ramos and his longtime fiancé Jasmine Cephas Jones have broken up after six years together and a three-year engagement.

The sudden split comes amid cheating accusations after a TikTok user by the name of @dearjane1, who reenacts real-life submissions from viewers, alleged that a dancer saw a “Latino actor” at a strip club with a “white” woman. The duo was seen “sitting on stage, tipping the dancers and being all over each other” on November 20.

The dancer claimed that she recognized the male and googled him, only to find out that he’s engaged. Or was… In the video, she showed a screenshot of a People article from June in which the In The Heights lead gushed about Jones (though she cropped out the photo so his identity could not be confirmed).

Related: Selling Sunset‘s Jason Oppenheim Admits He & Chrishell Stause Weren’t Taking Hookup ‘Very Seriously’ — At First!

That said, the video (which you can see below) included a short clip of the alleged cheater and his “side piece” — take a look:

From afar, it’s hard to tell who that is, but all the other evidence does paint a pretty clear picture, unfortunately.

While neither performer has addressed the controversy or split, E! News confirmed on Tuesday that the lovers have broken up. Interestingly, a source claimed they ended their engagement before their official split this week. So maybe problems have been brewing for a while now?

If only to make it crystal clear where her heart lies these days, the Emmy-winning actress did take to social media to delete a post she shared at the start of the month, in which she paid tribute to the Hamilton lead on his 30th birthday. At the time, she gushed on Instagram:

“Keep defying the odds. Grateful to witness your growth, passion, and love on this whirlwind of a journey called life. This is 30 bay bayyyyyy. Happy Birthday, I love you.”

Why else might she delete that other than to subtly confirm the breakup? Sigh…

As Broadway fans know, Anthony and Jasmine first met in 2014 during rehearsals for the off-Broadway production of Hamilton (they played John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton and Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds respectively). They began dating the next year and got engaged in 2018. They were last spotted publicly in June when Ramos accompanied the 32-year-old for the premiere of her series Blindspotting.

Related: Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Back Together?! Outer Banks Fans Spot Them Partying Weeks After Breakup!

The breakup comes on the heels of the couple’s Christmas Eve engagement anniversary. Back in December 2018, Jones gushed about how Anthony got down on one knee in a very special place to her, writing on IG:

“My beloved Anthony. On Christmas Eve you got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of my favorite castle in Arundel that I used to visit all the time as a child. It brought tears to my eyes because I don’t get to see my family in England that I’m so close with that much because we are an ocean away, but they got to witness this amazing event in our lives. And what a moment it was!! All because of you.”

In his own post (above), he commented:

“I love you Jas. Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives. I’m honored and blessed to marry you.”

Oh, how things have changed… So sad!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]