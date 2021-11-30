Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Admits He & Chrishell Stause Weren't Taking Hookup 'Very Seriously' -- At First!

They say the best love stories start as friendships, and it seems like that’s the case for Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause.

The Selling Sunset costars started dating in May, but before that they were longtime friends and coworkers (well, boss and employee, technically ). In fact, Jason used to date Chrishell’s BFF Mary Fitzgerald, so the pair probably didn’t expect they would ever end up together romantically.

The Oppenheim Group cofounder confirmed as much during an interview with Us Weekly on Monday. He shared:

“I think I can speak for both of us in saying that we weren’t thinking about each other romantically [before]. Even [after we got together], I don’t think we were … taking it very seriously then either. So, it was definitely an interesting process.”

He added:

“There was definitely a transition. We had been so open about what we were looking for with each other because we had become close friends. She knew my dating life, and we would almost joke about our each other’s dating lives and what we were looking for and things like that.”

Unfortunately for fans of the Netflix reality show, their relationship wasn’t featured on the recently released fourth season. We’ll just have to wait for season five to see the cast’s on-camera reaction to the romance.

In the meantime, the 44-year-old explained to Us that they shared the relationship news with “close friends” before going public. That group included some colleagues, too — and Jason said none of them were “seriously” worried about Chrishell being favored in the workplace because of it. He said:

“Overall, everyone was really supportive.”

No kidding — even his ex, Mary, told People she “100 percent [approves] of their relationship and immediately gave them both my full support and love.” In fact, she claimed that employees at the brokerage “are all very close and consider each other family, so it will bring us closer together if anything.” Pretty good news for Jason as the boss!

The reality star reflected to Us:

“I think we’re pretty open and pretty honest about our relationship and where we are and the things that we’re talking about. When we’re together on camera and off camera, it’s easy for us to just be open and honest, because I think there’s a lot of trust there.”

He even gushed:

“I love her.”

Aww!

Glad their relationship continues to blossom. After all of Chrishell’s romantic drama, she deserves a good guy. Now we just have to wait until season five comes out so we can see it unfold on screen!

