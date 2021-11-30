Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Back Together?! Outer Banks Fans Spot Them Partying Weeks After Breakup!

Reunited! But does that mean together together?

Outer Banks co-stars and exes Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline were spotted hanging out over Thanksgiving weekend! And while the nature of their get-together seemed to be friendly, it’s especially good news to fans of the Netflix teen drama who were hoping the duo’s breakup wouldn’t get in the way of their on-screen love story or IRL friendship.

One lucky fan, Leonard Cole, met the former couple at The Hideaway in Atlanta, telling E! News about the surprise encounter on Saturday:

“I had a total fanboy moment. It’s one of my fav shows and I’m a fan of their characters and their time together as a couple.”

While he didn’t say if sparks were flying again, he did have this to add:

“They were absolutely kind and gracious and offered a pic. We had a few laughs and drinks. Their connection was comfortable and causal.”

The duo was dining with I Know What You Did Last Summer actress Brianne Tju, who was credited for snapping the photo of the trio. She appeared in a second snapshot the IG user uploaded as well. In the pic, the 29-year-old hunk wore a graphic t-shirt, flannel, and yellow beanie while the 23-year-old model rocked a black jacket and jeans.

Ch-ch-check them out!

Later that night, the performers were spotted dancing behind the DJ booth during SG Lewis’ set at District Atlanta. They were even taking some selfies together — see the evidence (below)!

This sighting comes just weeks after the couple confirmed their breakup earlier this month, though a source told E! News they’d been “done for a while.” Madelyn was spotted out dancing with another Netflix hunk at the time, 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler. Is that over? Were they just friends in the first place?

So what do U make of this, Perezcious readers? Was it a casual night out with friends or the start of something more (again)?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Wired/YouTube & Chase Stokes/Instagram]