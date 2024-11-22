Jason Kelce Has Another HEATED Fan Interaction, But This Time He Totally Flipped The Script!

Jason Kelce faced another heckler this week, but he handled it with SO much grace!

It seems like the football player has learned a lot since his homophobic slur incident. When he was confronted by another heckler while leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, he actually turned out to be the better man in the situation. In a video by TMZ Sports, as the New Heights podcaster was leaving the studio, a fan started screaming at him because the guy was pissed that he wasn’t going to be stopping by for autographs. The heckler yelled:

“Don’t do that, we’re the king of the streets. People are dying out here. You’re jumping in a car like a hotshot. Kiss my f**king ass. … You ain’t nobody special. Some s**tbag guy that thinks he’s on some pedestal. Don’t be a d**k!”

OMG!

Jason explained that he has a “habit” of not signing autographs for people who follow him around, but the heckler argued his whereabouts were public knowledge. The incident got incredibly heated — until Jason shockingly decided to head over for autographs. He actually gave in this time instead of making things worse! He told the crowd:

“I’m not trying to be mean. I’m sorry, I didn’t mean anything about it. I promise.”

Even the heckler apologized, noting that he has “love” for the Eagles star. Kelce replied:

“I feel you and I appreciate you.”

Amazing! Check it out:

We’re honestly shocked that he went over and signed autographs! Of all the moments to just calmly walk away, this would have been a very valid one. The heckler was being mean AF! Guess he’s really out here trying to prove he’s not problematic and save his reputation.

Speaking of, his reputation is gonna be important now that he’s embarking on a new venture! While on the late-night show, the retired athlete announced that he’s going to be hosting a new ESPN late-night show, They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce. It’ll begin on January 3 and feature guests from the football world and beyond, he shared:

“For me, the biggest thing that players miss when they leave the sport is being around the guys. … Being able to have the show, where we’re gonna have a bunch of guys up there, legends of the game, friends that I’ve played with, coaches, celebrities. … It’s gonna be a celebration.”

Fun! It’ll be a lot to look forward to — and he doesn’t want to get canceled before the show’s out! Hah!

