Travis Kelce's Hot Take On Men With Beards Is WIIIIILD! What Does Taylor Swift Think??

Travis Kelce has OPINIONS when it comes to men with facial hair!

In a bonus Heights Hotline episode of New Heights on Wondery+ on Thursday, Trav and his big bro Jason Kelce answered some relationship advice questions from fans.

One woman wanted to know how to tell her husband she doesn’t like it when he shaves his beard, asking the boys:

“How do I tell him that without coming off wrong?”

In response, the elder Kelce brother joked:

“What you’re really saying is you don’t like the way your husband’s face looks. How do you tell somebody that you like their face better when half of it can’t be seen?”

Ha!

Despite Jason’s joking tone, however, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end completely agreed! Only he went ALL IN! He called the situation “unfortunate” and went on to say:

“If you got a f**king butt-ugly husband and he looks better with a beard, you tell him that. Don’t let him just walk around here with that butt-ugly face.”

Whoa! Trav, no!

He didn’t stop there, though. The 35-year-old added:

“Don’t let him f**king do that to you, to your family. That s**t’s f**ked up. That s**t hurts your soul, then let him know. … Can’t just be out here looking ugly. You’re representing the other person.”

Damn, Trav! He didn’t hold back at all! But don’t worry — he didn’t dish it out without taking it. He said he’s been getting “cooked all year” for having just a mustache without the beard. And he’s right, social media users (and Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce) have had some strong thoughts when it comes to his ‘stache.

Listen to a clip of the Q&A for yourself (below):

We can’t help but wonder what Taylor Swift thinks of all this, though! We mean, she’s the other half he’s representing. We’re pretty sure even if she prefers the beard that she doesn’t find his face “butt-ugly”! LOLz! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]

Nov 15, 2024 08:35am PDT

