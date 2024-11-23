Got A Tip?

Jason & Kylie Kelce Are Pregnant AGAIN!

Forget the macaroni necklaces — this is an even BETTER gift for Uncle Travis Kelce and Aunty Taylor Swift!

On Instagram Friday, Jason and Kylie Kelce announced they’re expecting baby number four! And what do you know, it’s another girl! WOW!

In the sweet post, featuring a picture of their current three daughters — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1 — reactions, the soon-to-be momma of four wrote:

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

LOLz!!

Too sweet! Looks like they got some mixed reviews from the Kelce girls.

Huge congratulations to Jason and Kylie! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Nov 22, 2024

