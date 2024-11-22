Got A Tip?

Jason Kelce Reveals He Has A Gift Idea For Taylor Swift & Travis!

What do you get for the person who has everything? Or the couple who has everything? Jason Kelce has the answers!

On Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center chatted about getting gifts for his family for the holidays. But you know who’s going to be tricky this year? Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

While speaking to host Jimmy Kimmel, Jason commented about how tough his little bro and the pop star are to shop for during the holiday season:

“It’s tough to shop for people that can have anything that they want. You gotta go to handmade gifts, something sentimental that is near and dear to them.”

The 37-year-old admitted he’s “never” made anything for anyone before — but thinks it would “work really well” for Tayvis if he did. So he hatched a plan! He revealed his kids — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1 — inspired him to give the couple the perfect gift this Christmas:

“I’ve got something up my sleeve this year. I think a macaroni necklace. It works on me with my kids very well.”

LOLz!!

See the video for yourself (below):

Too funny! We’d love to see Trav and Tay in matching macaroni necklaces designed by Jason himself! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]

Nov 22, 2024 11:58am PDT

