Jason Momoa Says His Son Isn't A Nepo Baby & Got Cast In Dune Part 3 'All On His Own'

A lot of film fans were rolling their eyes at the news a major role in Dune Part 3 would be going to… Jason Momoa‘s son.

Momoa was a highlight of the first film and is returning for the third. So to learn Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya‘s son in the next movie would be played by his kid, well… It led to a lot of cries of “nepo baby.” Nakoa-Wolf Momoa is certainly going to be met with crossed arms by fans of the franchise. After all, it sure seems like he got the part because of his dad! And, you know, not necessarily hard work and talent!

Well, Jason says different! Speaking out about the casting news at Sunday’s red carpet for his new Apple TV+ show Chief of War, he laughed about how his 16-year-old is about to experience his first job! He told Extra:

“A rude awakening is what he’s in for. He’s into the workforce for the first time.”

Yeah, that’s not going to help him beat the nepo baby accusations. He hasn’t even done indies or guest roles or anything, he’s jumping right into his first job in a huge blockbuster… that his dad is starring in. And yet, the Aquaman star claims his Aqualad got the part purely “on his own”:

“It’s going to be good. He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him.”

Sorry… On his own? Are you being serious right now?? In what world can you possibly say he got the part on his own?

This isn’t a situation like a Jack Quaid or Margaret Qualley or Taylor Dearden where a child of famous actors worked their way up for years before breaking out in a big role. He literally got cast in his dad’s movie! Even if Jason didn’t tell director Denis Villeneuve to hire him, there’s an inherent incentive to keeping your stars happy! Not to mention, the teen got to skip a LOT of steps by just getting into a room with a huge filmmaker like this.

But Jason is convinced Nakoa-Wolf scored himself the gig. He said:

“You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is. I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age. There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding s**t down with Denis Villeneuve.”

He added:

“We raised him beautiful. We raised our children… It’s just, you know, being loved and being confident in themselves… That is what he is. He’s very confident.”

Look, maybe the kid is going to be great. We hope so. But it sure does help your confidence when you know something is getting handed to you, too? You know?

What do YOU think of the casting? Let us know in the comment and watch Jason’s interview (below)!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube/Jason Momoa/Instagram.]