Jax Taylor Exits The Valley To Focus On His Sobriety!

Bravo fans won’t see Jax Taylor on the next season of The Valley!

On Wednesday, the reality star revealed via a statement to Variety through his team that he is stepping away from Season 3 of the show to focus on his sobriety and mental health. Remember, he admitted earlier this year that he battled a cocaine addiction on and off for over two decades. And his recovery has been a big priority for him, so he says. He told the outlet:

“After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of ‘The Valley.’ Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting relationship. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz.”

Fans are most likely ecstatic about the news! They have been calling for Jax to be fired from the show all season long due to his extremely toxic behavior toward ex-wife Brittany Cartwright. For one, he admitted to hurting her after flipping over a coffee table during a massive fight about her relationship with his pal amid their separation. And let’s not forget he secretly filmed her in their home. All of that is not OK.

Because of what happened, no one wanted to see a Jax Taylor redemption arc next season — or anything else from him — and now we don’t have to! Whether he’ll return for future seasons of The Valley, we’ll see. For now, Season 3 will be Jax-free! Phew!

