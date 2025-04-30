Got A Tip?

Jax Taylor Suffering Brutal Career Blow Due To 'Disgusting' Behavior!

Jax Taylor’s appalling behavior on The Valley is hurting his wallet!

Earlier this month, the reality star announced he planned a 12-date tour around the country for his In The Mind of A Man with Jax Taylor podcast. The show was supposed to start on April 18 in Nashville, Tennessee, but it never happened! According to The US Sun, a staffer at the Blueprint Underground Cocktail Club revealed it was canceled at the last minute — and it was “the club’s decision.”

And the Tennessee show isn’t the only one canceled! Several other tour dates are no longer happening anymore, all because of his “disgusting” actions on The Valley, in which he injured Brittany Cartwright after flipping a coffee table. The May 16 date in Austin, Texas, was shut down. An employee for the Wanderlust Wine Co. told the outlet that Jax’s behavior “does not align” with the company. His shows at the Tin Roof in Orlando on May 3, the New Tampa Performing Arts Center the following day, and the BLVD Park in Houston on May 7 are canceled. Whoa.

The tour is now set to begin on May 6 at City Winery in Boston, but that could change! A rep for the venue told The US Sun that they take “such concerns” of Jax’s behavior “very seriously,” adding:

“The values of our venue do not align with any form of discrimination. We do believe in a stage for all voices. We are currently reviewing the matter internally and will be addressing as we see fit. Our goal is to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all our guests, and we regret any distress this has caused.”

As of Wednesday, you still can buy tickets for the event. However, it looks like a lot of seats are available! Even if the tour goes on, Jax might be talking to a nearly empty room! Oof!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]

Apr 30, 2025 13:20pm PDT

