Warning: you may not be emotionally ready to experience Jaymes Young‘s Happiest Year.

This gave us goosebumps upon first listen!

Sincere pop. Emotional. Profound.

The piano-based ballad is simple and powerful!

These lyrics. Melody. Production. His vocal delivery.

It all hits you hard!

If you like Lewis Capaldi, you will love this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Jaymes Young!