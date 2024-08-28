Jazz Jennings Shows Off 100-Pound Weight Loss -- See Her Epic Transformation!

Jazz Jennings is flaunting her success!

As you may know, the 23-year-old reality TV star has had quite the journey with her health over the years. She’s especially struggled with her weight in recent times, and lately, she has worked very hard to reach her goals. Work that she is now proudly showing off on Instagram!! On Monday, the transgender activist shared a before-and-after style video where she revealed in the two years she’s been working towards a healthier lifestyle, she’s lost 100 POUNDS!!!!

Related: Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira Is Unrecognizable After Weight Loss!

In the post, she wrote:

“Two years later and almost 100 pounds lighter! I’m so proud of my progress and want to thank my family, friends and all who supported me in getting there! Good health is not a certificate you display, it is a constant effort! I still have room for improvement, but I am more motivated and inspired than I’ve been in years. Let’s keep it going!”

AH-Mazing!!

See the inspiring video (below):

Seriously, the before-and-after is STUNNING!!

Just compare these two stills from her video (below):

Incredible!!

In the comments, fans and family alike shared how proud they are of her, with some writing:

“You look amazing and healthy that’s the most important part, you’re a true inspiration” “Love this!!! I just started my wellness journey. Incredibly inspiring.” “So proud of you! You’re looking amazing!! Keep up the good work! Keep doing the things that make you smile!” “That’s AMAZING Jazz! I’m so happy for you!” “Get it girl!!!! You are amazing and unstoppable!!!”

Her mom Jeanette Jennings chimed in with support:

“Sooooooo proud of you! I love you so much.”

And her big brother Sander, who helped her train, sweetly replied:

“So proud to be by your side every step of the way! You inspire me so much. Keep pushing towards your goals “

What an amazing accomplishment! Jazz should be so proud of herself! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Jazz Jennings/Instagram]