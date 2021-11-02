Jazz Jennings Reveals She's Being Fat-Shamed By Her Family After Gaining 100 Lbs In First Look At I Am Jazz Season 7

Jazz Jennings is opening up about her 100-pound weight gain and the way her family is making her feel “humiliated” because of it.

In a new trailer for season 7 of her TLC show I Am Jazz, the 21-year-old discussed her weight gain, which she said was affected by binge-eating and an increased appetite due to some of her medicine. With the help of her family and medical professionals, she’s now more committed than ever to losing weight and regaining control of her health… but it hasn’t been an easy journey so far. Unfortunately, those closest to her are adding more complications to the already challenging task.

In one scene from the trailer, Jazz’s whole family weighs in on her food habits, and they certainly don’t do it in a very friendly way. While sitting down for dinner, they begin judging how much butter she puts on her pasta, clearly embarrassing the reality TV star, who then says in a voice-over:

“I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated.”

While her family may be well-meaning, those kinds of comments would insult almost anyone. Anyone who’s ever tried to lose weight knows that external pressure and shame only hinders the process. The Harvard University student, who came out as transgender as a 5-year-old, went on to acknowledge:

“Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues. I started binge-eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 lbs. heavier, here I am today.”

While stepping on a scale in one clip, it shows the YouTube personality now weighs 234 lbs. She also took off her shirt to pose for a vulnerable pic in just shorts and a sports bra, reacting to her side profile, saying:

“It’s a big ol’ belly.”

Other footage shows the LGBTQ+ activist playing tennis with her friends. Struggling to keep up, she teases:

“’I’m out of shape, be easy on me.”

This seems to be one of the main reasons she’s so eager to tackle her weight in this upcoming season of the series, adding:

“Having all this extra weight, I can’t do so many things with my body that I used to be able to do.”

Thankfully, her slightly judgmental family won’t be the only support system the young woman has during this journey. Jennings also visits a dietician in the trailer, where she describes her typical breakfast as “fast food, maybe a donut or two and then maybe two bagels.” This causes her mother Jeanette Jennings to share:

“’Even when we think we’re doing something right, she falls off the wagon.”

In June, Jazz also shared the shirtless pic of herself to Instagram, reflecting:

“I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I’m not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities. My binging, along with an increased appetite I experience from some of the meds I’m on, has caused me to gain almost 100 pounds in a little less than 2 years. I’m posting this photo because it’s time for me to address my weight gain and hold myself accountable. I’m ready to change my ways; I’ve been saying I’m ready to turn over a new leaf, but I’m running out of trees now. I’m ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body. I have a fabulous team supporting me, both professionals and family/friends, but at the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself. I know I have the power in me to lose the weight, and I intend on sharing my progress with all of you. Love you all, and thanks for understanding the battle I’m fighting to win.”

Just the kind of confidence she needs to tackle the struggles ahead of her! With that mindset, we’re sure she can create those long-lasting positive changes in her life. This wouldn’t be the first time she’s dropped a significant amount of weight either.

In 2018, the TV personality was also struggling with her health and decided to open up about her binge-eating disorder in a candid video, telling viewers:

“I never thought this would happen to me and that I would be going through something like this, but having an eating disorder is very difficult. And so many people struggle with it, and now I’m one of those people.”

Hate comments about her body from trolls affected her mental health, especially on a “low day.” It also didn’t help that she loves “unhealthy” foods and uses them to cope with unwanted emotions, adding:

“Eating healthy, we know, is a challenge. I love everything unhealthy — French fries, burgers, chocolate. Oh my god, chocolate.”

Back then, her family was also a large motivation for her to get back in shape because she didn’t want to “let down” anyone. Through it all, though, the Florida native has tried to maintain a positive outlook when it comes to her body image, even if her weight wasn’t exactly where she wanted it to be, noting:

“Really the biggest thing I’m trying to do is love my body for what it is. Even though I’m trying to lose weight and be healthier, I still have to learn to be comfortable in my own skin right now.”

She did manage to drop 30 lbs at that time in order to complete her gender confirmation surgery in 2019. If she can do it once, we have faith she can do it again! Check out the full trailer (below).

The new season will premiere on November 30. Will U be tuning in?

