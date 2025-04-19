Got A Tip?

Oops!

Jelly Roll Reveals He Pooped His Pants ONSTAGE! OMG! 

Jelly Roll will never forget about the crappy performance he had once!

While on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, the country music singer was asked about the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to him during a show. His response? He dropped a TMI answer, revealing:

“I pooped myself one time. I did, I’m sorry.”

OMG! The I Am Not Okay artist explained he thought it was only a fart! He “didn’t know” he had to go and then the mishap happened onstage:

“I was confident it was all air. It was not.”

You never trust a fart, Jelly! Never! But hey, accidents happen! The American Idol mentor did not give any more details about the ordeal, like when and where it happened. However, what he had shared was a complete turn-off for the crowd at the J-Hud Show! Ha! Jelly noted:

“I’m so sorry. I watched this crowd go from loving me to just being completely out. And I overshared again.”

Ya think?! LOLz! FYI, Luke Bryan, who also was a guest on the daytime talk show, also gave a reply to the question. The Country Girl crooner also has done the same thing onstage — but he “didn’t really get embarrassed about it when [he] did it.” Fair enough! Watch the interview (below):

@jenniferhudsonshow

Luke Bryan and Jelly Roll overshared way too much ???? @lukebryan @officialjellyroll #thejenniferhudsonshow #jenniferhudson #jhud #jellyroll #lukebryan

♬ original sound – Jennifer Hudson Show

What are your reactions to the confessions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube]

Apr 19, 2025 15:45pm PDT

