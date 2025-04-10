Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Why Lizzo REFUSES To Refer To Dramatic Body Transformation As Weight ‘Loss’ Remi Bader Shows Off Bikini Body After Weight Loss Surgery Infuriates Fans! Jessica Alba Shows Off Bikini Body On Family ‘Vacay’ Amid Cash Warren Divorce! Steve Irwin's Son Robert Shows Off His SNAKE In New Hot Underwear Ad! Ow Ow!! Travis Barker's Stepdaughter Goes Full Kardashian With AMAZING Bikini Pics!  Meghan Trainor Credits Her Dramatic Body Transformation To Weight Loss Drugs! Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell Complains The Internet Bullied Her For Being 'Fat' -- Now They're 'Mad' She Lost Weight! Kristin Davis Recalls Time Sex And The City Showrunner ‘Forced’ Her To Flash Her Boob In A Crowded Restaurant! Body Positive TikToker Remi Bader Accused Of 'Gaslighting' By Angry Fans After Weight Loss Surgery Reveal! TikTok Body Positivity Star Remi Bader Finally Reveals Weight-Loss Secret After Months Of Speculation: VERY Painful Surgery... Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off New Thigh Tattoo In HAWT Bikini Pics! Look Closer! Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Poses Topless & Gives A Few Rare Deets On Relationship

Viral: News

Jelly Roll Is Getting Fit! He Just Hit AMAZING New Weight Loss Milestone -- Dropping HOW MANY Pounds??

Jelly Roll Shares AMAZING 200-Lb Weight Loss! Reveals He 'Hiked A Mountain'! 

Jelly Roll is making some amazing progress in his weight loss journey!

As we’ve been following, the 40-year-old has been putting in the work recently to lose weight — and he’s hit a new milestone! While speaking to Pat McAfee during his live show, Big Night Aht, the singer revealed he’s lost 200 pounds already. Incredible!! He revealed:

“I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning.”

Awesome!

Related: Bunnie SHOCKED By This Change In Jelly Amid Major Weight Loss!

He’s not done yet, though. The Save Me musician has some fun plans in the future with his wife Bunnie Xo when he drops some more pounds:

“I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby!”

That’s such an exciting goal!

Watch for yourself and see his progress with your own eyes (below):

We love to see it! Congratulations, Jelly! He should be so proud of this accomplishment — it takes a lot of hard work to drop that much weight! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 10, 2025 15:30pm PDT

Share This