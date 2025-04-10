Jelly Roll Is Getting Fit! He Just Hit AMAZING New Weight Loss Milestone -- Dropping HOW MANY Pounds??

Jelly Roll is making some amazing progress in his weight loss journey!

As we’ve been following, the 40-year-old has been putting in the work recently to lose weight — and he’s hit a new milestone! While speaking to Pat McAfee during his live show, Big Night Aht, the singer revealed he’s lost 200 pounds already. Incredible!! He revealed:

“I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning.”

Awesome!

He’s not done yet, though. The Save Me musician has some fun plans in the future with his wife Bunnie Xo when he drops some more pounds:

“I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby!”

That’s such an exciting goal!

Watch for yourself and see his progress with your own eyes (below):

You look UNBELIEVABLE "I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning.. I'M GONNA LOSE ANOTHER 100 POUNDS AND GO SKYDIVING WITH MY WIFE IN SWEDEN"@JellyRoll615 #BigNightAHT pic.twitter.com/sXuXtBpdTZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 10, 2025

We love to see it! Congratulations, Jelly! He should be so proud of this accomplishment — it takes a lot of hard work to drop that much weight! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]