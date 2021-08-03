Jenna Dewan Reflects On 'Really Difficult' Introduction To Motherhood After Welcoming Daughter With Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan is looking back on all the bull s**t that comes with motherhood — you know, the tough stuff, when dad is away at work and you’ve got to do everything yourself all while balancing your own career, too!

The now-40-year-old actress popped up on a new Monday, August 2 episode of Dear Media‘s podcast Dear Gabby and reflected on giving birth to daughter Everly more than eight years ago, way back in 2013.

As part of her reflection, the Step Up actress recalled how ex-husband Channing Tatum, who is Everly’s father, was on the road quite a bit shortly after her birth, throwing Jenna’s schedule — and life — all out of whack.

Jenna, who gave birth to Everly in London as Channing was filming there at the time, quickly went back to filming her own production, Witches of East End, all the way back in Canada just weeks after the birth. And because the Magic Mike star was so busy, he wasn’t able to travel with them back to Canada to help the new mom cope with her infant daughter.

Jenna recalled (below):

“I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn’t available to be with us for the most part. So, it was me, my doula and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks. That was really hard because that was long hours. I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult.”

It wasn’t just the physical aftermath of the pregnancy that was giving the new mom problems, either. Without Tatum there to take some of the work load off of her while she filmed and did the new mom thing, Dewan struggled mightily with her mental health — while also experiencing quite a few postpartum health issues.

She explained (below):

“And I had a lot of postpartum anxiety I would say. It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you’re up a couple times in the night and then you’re working all day. I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness.”

Of course, last March, she gave birth to her second child — now-16-month-old Callum, with fiancé Steve Kazee. And it helped that she did so in the middle of a global pandemic, because both she and Kazee were on hand and at home to be grounded and there with the baby full time.

Jenna marveled at how much better things turned out this time around:

“This time around, I was so grounded. Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different.”

