Jenna Dewan’s Baby Daddy Steve Kazee Posts Shirtless Pic, Talks 18 Lb Weight Loss!

We’re used to new mom celebs flaunting their post-baby body weight loss — new dads doing it is a bit more rare.

Nevertheless, Jenna Dewan’s man Steve Kazee is using new fatherhood — and all that extra time in quarantine — as an excuse to get fit. He revealed in a new Instagram post (below):

“18 lbs down. When the scale hit 227 recently I knew something had to be done.”

Perhaps one wouldn’t expect the handsome Broadway star to worry too much about his weight, but in revealing his recent slim-down, Kazee also shared about his long-standing body image issues.

The actor continued:

“Fun fact: I have struggled since childhood with my weight and my body image. My earliest memories of the shame I felt was having to shop in the husky section for jeans that would fit. Throughout my life I have comforted myself through terrible times with terrible foods. At my heaviest I was 238 lbs and my cholesterol and blood pressure were a mess. I swore to myself I would never get back to there.”

Kazee attributed his major life changes to the birth of his son Callum this past March, which encouraged him to “focus on being the healthiest version” of himself. Detailing his methods, he continued:

“For the first time I have made wholesale changes to my life. Gone are processed foods and sugars, unhealthy fats and carbs, and blood sugar spiking desserts. I have focused myself on a workout regimen and meal plan that suits me and keeps me energized for workouts and I was lucky to find @fightcamp and @swensonboxing in this pandemic to help me achieve these goals.”

We’re guessing the always-in-great-shape Jenna is helping, too!

The Tony winner admitted that he continues to struggle (“Truly, I could devour an 18in pizza right now”), but the hard work has clearly paid off. He concluded:

“I share all of this to help inspire anyone who needs it. It’s about finding a way that works for you and accepting that the journey will be difficult. How you do anything is how you do everything. That’s a phrase I learned recently and for me it has been a big key to sticking with this. It fits for so many parts of life. It’s never too late to start. Don’t give up. The struggle is the point.”

Going on 6 months of social distancing and gym closings, we could really use this inspiration right now! Thanks, Steve!

