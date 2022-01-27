Glee Alum Jenna Ushkowitz Announces She's Pregnant! Awww!

We are loving this wonderful news from Glee alum Jenna Ushkowitz!

The 35-year-old actress revealed on Wednesday that she and husband David Stanley are expecting their first child together with a sweet, heartwarming post on Instagram!

Writing that “our hearts are so full” while sharing a pic of David lovingly holding her baby bump, Jenna noted that their baby girl will be coming in June. That’s so close! And SO great! Ch-ch-check out the lovely message from the newly-pregnant star (below):

Love it!

Jenna’s Glee costars piped up with comments of congratulations, too. Kevin McHale wrote that it was “the greatest news to ever happen,” with Heather Morris adding that she was “just over the moon” for the happy couple. Awww!

Jenna and David seem to have the cutest connection together, and we can’t wait to watch their journey develop as parents!

Congrats, y’all!

