Kylie Jenner Reveals Photos Of Hush-Hush Baby Shower -- Details HERE!

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her second child with another family-friendly baby shower!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of photos of the shower, and as we can see in swiping through the pics, the reality TV star’s family and friends were there in full force for a REALLY nice event!

In one snap, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her grandmother and family matriarch Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon.

In other photos, giraffes consistently popped up in the pics, with the theme being a common motif throughout on the day of the event. One snap showed Kylie posing in front of three wooden carvings of giraffes while wearing a form-fitting, white long-sleeved dress. The reality TV superstar was all smiles in the snap, holding her baby bump and posing for the camera in the cutest way.

Another shot revealed the set-up at a dining room table at the event, which included giraffe-shaped toys being used as place cards and name placards.

So fun!

An insider spoke to Us Weekly about the event, confirming things we’d reported earlier about

“The baby shower was super low-key and very intimate.”

The Kylie Skin founder got some nice swag out of the event, too! In some pics, she showed off a few of the gifts she received, including a stroller with a Christian Dior canopy and several high-end bags from Tiffany & Co.

What an event! You can view the photos HERE.

Of course, as we previously reported on the shower in the middle of last month, Kylie held the event at big sis Khloé Kardashian‘s new mansion, which is right next door to momager Kris’ pad in Calabasas, California. The low-key event went off without a hitch more than a month ago, and it’s clear from the pics now that Kylie and partner Travis Scott are more than prepared to be parents again, and add a sibling to the mix for daughter Stormi Webster!

Now, all we can really do is wait patiently (or impatiently… LOLz!) for news of the baby’s arrival and all the great things that will come with it!

So happy to see the KarJenner fam is preparing for their next big bundle of joy!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Share your take on this shower news down in the comments (below)!

