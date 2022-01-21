Country Crooner Luke Combs Reveals His Wife Is Pregnant With Their First Child!

Luke Combs and his wife are expecting!

The 31-year-old country crooner announced that he and wife Nicole Combs are all set to be parents in a few months in an inspiring Instagram announcement on Thursday!

Short, sweet, and to the point, Combs began his reveal with a fun “here we go y’all” before diving into the amazing baby news (below):

“Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride”

Awww! That’s so cute!

The Beautiful Crazy singer also posted three pictures from a pregnancy shoot he and his 29-year-old wife had previously taken, as you can see (below):

Love it!

Nicole shared the same shots on her own IG account, too, and captioned the upload with another sweet message of excitement and anticipation:

“This may be the best year yet. Baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! We are so incredibly excited & thankful.”

Such great news!

Congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via Nicole Combs/Instagram]