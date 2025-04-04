Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Jinger Duggar Responds Beautifully To Cruel Rumor About Her Children's Faces! MGK Takes Brian Austin Green 'Child Actor' Dig To The Next Level! Justin Bieber Shades Scooter Braun & Burns His Past In Symbolism-Filled New Video -- LOOK! Influencer Hailey Okula's Husband Shares 'First Dance' Wedding Video After Her Shocking Death Russell Brand Denies Rape Accusation -- Admits To Being Drug & Sex Addict But 'Never' A Rapist Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gave Birth! And His Name Will Make You SOB! MORE Beckham Family Drama! Brooklyn Is Feuding With Younger Brother Romeo Over His Girlfriend! Jennifer Aniston Gives Pedro Pascal A Super Cute Shout Out After Dating Rumors Beloved Chef Crushed To Death In Freak Accident While Hiking With Boyfriend Influencer Hailey Okula Dies From 'Complications From Childbirth' After Spending Years Documenting Struggle To Get Pregnant Kanye West Jokes About Joining Kim Kardashian & Ray J For Threesome In ‘Part 2’ Of Infamous Tape! Val Kilmer Could Not Get Out Of Bed For YEARS Before His Death

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Gives Pedro Pascal A Super Cute Shout Out After Dating Rumors

Jennifer Aniston Gives Pedro Pascal A Super Sweet Shout Out After Dating Rumors

Jennifer Aniston is giving Pedro Pascal a wink and a nudge after their “date”.

On Wednesday, the Friends alum took to Instagram to give The Last of Us star a very public shoutout for his birthday! She shared a comic from The New Yorker in which a therapist tells his patient:

“It’s not strange at all — lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems.”

See (below):

And, well, the We’re the Millers star confirmed! We’re all saved!

Related: The Nanny Star Fran Drescher Says She Keeps ‘Rotation’ Of Friends With Benefits!

In a sweet message over the post, she wrote:

“Can confirm — as nice as he seems”

Awww! And as an extra measure to help The Mandalorian star ring in his 50th bday, she added:

“Happy Birthday PP! @pascalispunk”

So cute!

Last month, the pair were spotted on a night out together in West Hollywood, which got a LOT of people talking about what their relationship may or may not be. But an insider later confirmed they’re nothing more than great friends. Pedro himself described the so-called date as a “fun martini dinner”! Clearly she adores him, but romantic it ain’t!

BTW, happy birthday, Pedro!

[Images via Jennifer Aniston/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 03, 2025 17:00pm PDT

Share This