Jennifer Aniston Gives Pedro Pascal A Super Cute Shout Out After Dating Rumors

Jennifer Aniston is giving Pedro Pascal a wink and a nudge after their “date”.

On Wednesday, the Friends alum took to Instagram to give The Last of Us star a very public shoutout for his birthday! She shared a comic from The New Yorker in which a therapist tells his patient:

“It’s not strange at all — lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems.”

See (below):

And, well, the We’re the Millers star confirmed! We’re all saved!

In a sweet message over the post, she wrote:

“Can confirm — as nice as he seems”

Awww! And as an extra measure to help The Mandalorian star ring in his 50th bday, she added:

“Happy Birthday PP! @pascalispunk”

So cute!

Last month, the pair were spotted on a night out together in West Hollywood, which got a LOT of people talking about what their relationship may or may not be. But an insider later confirmed they’re nothing more than great friends. Pedro himself described the so-called date as a “fun martini dinner”! Clearly she adores him, but romantic it ain’t!

BTW, happy birthday, Pedro!

