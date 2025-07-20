Jennifer Aniston’s New Man Had A Bizarre Revelation About 'Past Life' When Hypnotized!

Jennifer Aniston’s new beau is in touch with his past life.

As we’ve been following, the Marley & Me star has recently been cozying up to hunk Jim Curtis, an author, spiritual wellness guru, and hypnotherapist. But hypnotherapy wasn’t something he always wanted to get into… His connection with the practice dates back to his early 20s when HE was on the receiving end of some hypnosis and came to a major realization about his past life.

On Friday, an insider told DailyMail.com:

“Jim is a big proponent of past life regression and its healing potential. He was invited on The Maury Povich Show to do a past life regression with Dr. Brian Weiss, who is one of the pioneers of using past life regression as a therapy technique. That’s when he discovered he was a Native American in a past life.”

Wait, WHAT??

Just last month, Jim appeared on the Why Isn’t Everyone Doing This? podcast, where he opened up to host Emily Fletcher podcast about the experience:

“I was regressed into a past life, I don’t know, maybe a year ago. The first time I was regressed into a past life was with Dr. Brian Weiss … I became a student of his too and we went on The Maury Povich Show and all these talk shows for it.”

Jim revealed he was about 20 years old at the time and was dating a production assistant on the NYC-based show:

“She’s like, ‘you know, [Maury] is having this guy, Dr. Brian Weiss on [the show] and he needs people to hypnotize and regress into a past life, are you up for that?’ And I’m like, ‘absolutely, I am!’

Related: Tommy Lee & Brittany Furlan Are Back Together After Wild Catfishing Scandal!

On the experience, he recalled:

“Yeah he hypnotized me, regressed me, and then [we] came and talked about it on national television … I realized I was a Native American Indian. He took me back to the point of my death and I was killed. I was shot.”

That’s wild!

He went on to claim that one of the other participants who got hypnotized came up to him afterwards and apologized for “killing” him in their past lives! Jim recalled being conflicted on whether or not he believed the dude, but did admit one thing:

“We are way bigger than this small life.”

You can hear more about his experience (below):

Kinda eerie! As far as THIS life goes, things are reportedly going well for him and Jennifer. The DM source added:

“Jim is probably one of the biggest animal lovers I know. He’s all about rescue dogs and that’s what really sealed the deal with Jennifer. Their love for dogs. His dog Odie is pretty much with him 24/7. Let’s face it, Jennifer hit the jackpot with Jim. What’s not to like about him? He’s a cool guy and down to earth. He’s really well liked in the healing community. He’s not a poser or arrogant like so many wannabes out there.”

That’s great!

Do YOU buy into this hypnotherapy and past life regression talk? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Ziva Meditation & Variety/YouTube]