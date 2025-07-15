Jennifer Aniston Hints At New Romance With Hypnotist As She Shares Quotes About Love -- And He Feels The Same!

Got A Tip?

Jennifer Aniston Hints At New Romance With Hypnotist As She Shares Quotes About ‘Radiating Love’

Jennifer Aniston is seemingly hinting at her romance!

The actress has been dating hypnotist Jim Curtis for a few months now, something reports just confirmed after they were spotted on a romantic vacation in Mallorca together during the Fourth of July weekend! While they haven’t gone Instagram official just yet, on Monday, The Morning Show lead seemed to hint at her new coupling when she shared two noteworthy quotes!

The first referenced her hit comedy series, saying:

“The Friends theme song was right, no one told us life was gonna be this way”

Hah! The second quote doubled down on the need for positivity after going through challenges, saying:

“People who still radiate love in a world that has shown them its darkest sides, please never change”

Her new man is known for his positive and love-forward philosophy, which he often shares in his inspirational social media videos and his books! It’s something he even expressed in a newsletter on Monday, which was obtained by Page Six, after returning from vacation. He wrote:

“I am back from vacation and what an experience! […] When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis. I just took one step, made one decision and the next followed — now I look back and realize, oh! That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic.”

He continued:

“The same life that brings struggle also brings opportunity. The possibility of something better — more aligned, more free, more meaningful — is always here.”

Awww!!

Sounds like they are on the exact same page! Love it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jim Curtis/Instagram & Nicky Nelson/WENN]

Jul 15, 2025 15:00pm PDT

