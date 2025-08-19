Jennifer Aniston ALREADY Planning Wedding To Hypnotist Jim Curtis?! She's 'All In'!

Jennifer Aniston wants to take the next step with her hypnotist boyfriend! And we’re not only talking about moving in together! She already hopes to tie the knot with him — at least, so says a new insider!

As we previously reported, the actress sparked romance rumors with Jim Curtis over the Fourth of July weekend when they were spotted on a yacht in Mallorca with her friends Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka. They reportedly were introduced by a pal and started out as only friends. However, their friendship later blossomed into a romantic relationship. A source told People that “they’ve been seeing each other for a few months now.”

Jennifer and Jim’s romance is still pretty new. But after a few months in, she is already head over heels for him! A source even claimed to RadarOnline on Monday that the Friends alum thinks she finally found her “forever guy!” Wow!

“Jen and Jim are crazy about each other, and she’s at a stage in life that’s tired of the dating playing field. She’s going ‘all in’ on this romance, and it’s easy to see why. Jim is a sweetheart with incredible empathy for Jen’s needs. She believes she’s finally found her ‘forever’ guy.”

And the feeling is mutual! The insider said Jim “made it clear on day one” he is serious about pursuing a romance with Jennifer, adding:

“They talked about a future together on their first date.”

The first date?! What!

Jim and Jennifer aren’t messing around here! They really are serious! According to the insider, The Morning Show star even planned out a whole wedding — right down to the venue:

“They’re excited to be tying the knot, and want to exchange vows on the beach in Cabo, in front of a small group of trusted friends. They’re a laid-back couple but also spiritual, and will want the hippie blessings you could imagine – from rose quartz wands to a hypnosis blessing!”

Jennifer knows exactly what she wants for their nuptials, and yet no one has popped the question yet, as far as we know! Wild! We’re glad Jennifer is so happy and in love! But if this report is true, does she really need to rush into marriage with Jim? Why not date for a while just in case? It seems way too fast, right? But then again, they do say when you know, you know. And perhaps Jen knew from the first date that he was the one. Hmm.

For now, they could be moving in together. Jim reportedly put his New York City home up for rent after he began dating Jennifer. She made it pretty clear to Vanity Fair this month that she won’t leave her Bel Air mansion, so the hypnotherapist needs to move in with her if they want to live together!

What are your reactions? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN, Jim Curtis/Instagram]