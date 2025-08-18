Benny Blanco's Biggest Fear Could Ruin Engagement To Selena Gomez: REPORT

Benny Blanco has a major phobia that ain’t flyin’ with Selena Gomez! Literally!

As the engaged couple hurdle forward in their relationship, wedding plans are beginning to come together. On Monday, RadarOnline reported the pair are planning a traditional Jewish wedding in honor of Benny’s heritage, but there’s apparently one major obstacle in the way of a happy future: Benny is TERRIFIED of flying! An insider told the outlet:

“Selena is not sure how their relationship can survive if Benny’s never willing to fly. She dreams of a life where they can hop on a plane and spend time together whenever they’re working apart — which is a lot. But because of Blanco’s flying phobia, she now realizes she’ll have to go alone or take time off from her super busy schedule if she wants Benny to be with her.”

Uh oh. According to the insider, the Only Murders in the Building star is the one who does all the traveling to see her man:

“She recently took her family to Turks and Caicos, sans Benny. Last year, when Selena had to make a quick turnaround trip to Paris for work, she practically begged Benny to go with her — but he refused.”

Related: How Travis Kelce Romance Is Helping Taylor Swift Embrace ‘A Sexier Side Of Herself’!

That sucks! So because of this, the insider claims, their future may be in question:

“Unless Benny can get past this, Selena genuinely fears their relationship is destined to crash and burn.”

Yikes.

Benny has been open in the past about his fear of flying. During a joint interview with Selena for the Jay Shetty Podcast, he revealed he drives rather than flying to see the pop star in New York City, and travels by boat to Europe. However, during the same interview, Selena seemed pretty understanding of his fear… She told the host she’s not sure she ever would want to fly with him even if he agreed to do so “because I would be so worried about him.” She added:

“I think it’s a big fear of his.”

So is this really something she’d end an engagement over?? We guess only time will tell. It’s obviously a huge inconvenience on his life that she suddenly has to take on as part of hers. But that’s part of the package of marriage. You take the good with the bad — you marry the whole person.

Anyway, this is also to be taken with a grain of salt, of course. But really inneresting if true… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Images via MEGA/WENN]