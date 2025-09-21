Jennifer Aniston SHOCKED To Learn Reese Witherspoon's Real Name After Being Friends For 25 Years!

Hold onto your hair extensions, Hollywood, because the celeb BFF duo we thought knew everything about each other just got hit with a MAJOR identity bombshell!

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, our beloved Morning Show mavens and longtime gal pals, had a jaw-dropping moment on camera this week — and no, it wasn’t about love, relationships, politics, social issues, TV ratings, red carpets, or anything like that. It turns out… REESE WITHERSPOON ISN’T EVEN NAMED REESE!!!

Yep, you read that right! In an interview with LADbible, the A-list actresses were playing a little game of “Do You Even Know Me?” and things took a turn REAL quick. Reese, 49 (and still looking Elle Woods-level fierce), asked 56-year-old Jen to guess her middle name.

When Jen failed the quiz, Reese casually dropped the TRUTH BOMB of the decade:

“It’s Jeanne. That’s confusing. I’m Laura Jeanne.”

EXCUSE US, LAURA WHO?!?

Jen practically spit out her sanity, replying:

“Laura Jeanne? Who’s Laura? Who the hell’s Laura?!”

Ha! Our thoughts exactly, Rachel Green!!!

The name we’ve all known for decades — Reese — is actually her middle name! Her full name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon. Someone call Harvard Law School because we’re shooketh to the core!

Jen, being the queen she is, teased:

“I’m not calling you that from now on! Come on, Laura Jeanne.”

But wait — there’s more! Reese didn’t know Jen’s middle name either! When Aniston revealed it was Joanna, Reese gasped and declared:

“Jennifer Joanna… JJ. Does anybody call you JJ? Well, I do now.”

OMG stop it right now. JJ and LJ — new power duo alert?!

From Friends to frenzied identity crises, these two just proved even the tightest celeb friendships come with a little mystery. But, like, come on! Approximately 25 years of friendship and Jen just found out her BFF’s name isn’t what she thought it was?! Yikes!

Moral of the story? You think you know someone, and then BAM — they’re a Laura.

Ch-ch-check out the interview (below):

Reactions, y’all?!?! Share ’em in the comments (below)…

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]