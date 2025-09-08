Jennifer Aniston Soft Launches Romance With Jim Curtis On Instagram! LOOK!

This isn’t just a summer fling! Jennifer Aniston just soft-launched her romance with Jim Curtis!

The Friends star and hypnotist have been linked ever since they were spotted on a romantic vacation over the Fourth of July weekend in Spain. They’re said to be “all in” on the romance, even thinking about a future wedding! Now, the actress is showing just how serious she is!

In an Instagram photo dump on Sunday, the 56-year-old took a look back at her summer by sharing 18 pics from throughout the last few months, including special moments with friends like Courteney Cox, Adam Sandler, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Sandra Bullock, and more!

But it was the 17th slide that REALLY stood out! Buried at the back of the post was a snapshot of what appeared to be the self-help guru admiring a sunset. The backside of his head was shown in the snap. Eagle-eyed fans wrote in the comments:

“You think we wouldn’t notice photo number 17???” “Oh hello 17 pic “

Hah! Check it out:

That sure does look like her man!

That’s totally the same hair!

And see the full post:

Looks like she had an amazing summer! Things really must be heating up in the romance if she’s ready to soft-launch him! Exciting!

Reactions?? Share them in the comments (below)!

