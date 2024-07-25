Jennifer Aniston Slams Republican VP Candidate JD Vance For HORRIFIC Comments About Women Without Children!

Jennifer Aniston has seen what JD Vance is all about, and she wants NO part of him anywhere near the White House.

Vance, of course, is the Hillbilly Elegy author turned United States Senator from Ohio who has now been picked to be Donald Trump‘s running mate for this election cycle. On Wednesday night, the Friends actress reshared a video of Vance saying something truly shocking about women that should have us ALL incredibly concerned.

Aniston took to her Instagram Stories account to share the clip — and comment on it, too. The video itself was from a 2021 interview Vance did on Fox News with then-anchor Tucker Carlson. During that interview, which took place while Vance was running for Senate, the current VP candidate slammed Democrat politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pete Buttigieg, and Kamala Harris. The charge? Being childless!

In that old clip, Vance moaned about how “childless cat ladies” are controlling the Democrats, and thus, controlling the country. He said in part to Carlson:

“It’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

And he went on:

“[They are] a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

The 55-year-old sitcom star couldn’t abide by that, though. And she used IG to fight back! Sharing a clip of the offensive quote on Wednesday evening, she first wrote above it:

“I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States.”

Then, below the video, Aniston added this particularly poignant follow-up:

“All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her too”

Wow. Very powerful! And VERY true!! See the post for yourself (below):

Here’s the original video of Vance saying those awful words, BTW:

Jennifer Aniston, who rarely makes political statements, responds to @JDVance’s comments about “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.” “I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States. All I can say is…Mr. Vance, I pray that… pic.twitter.com/oNOJw3xtY0 — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) July 25, 2024

Now, for one, Harris actually does have kids: she’s the stepmother to her husband Doug Emhoff‘s two children — son Cole, 29, and daughter Ella, 25. But oooooookay, JD!

As for Aniston, the child chat and pregnancy discussion no doubt hits home. She’s been plagued by pregnancy rumors throughout her career, and has also tried to bring children into this world, but it never happened for her. Back in November of 2022, she recalled to Allure how difficult it was for her to try to have a baby while with ex-husband Brad Pitt and at other points in her younger years:

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it.”

She also followed up with that outlet at the time:

“Here I am today. The ship has sailed… I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I?’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

So, she has been through it emotionally on both sides of the debate — trying to have them as a younger woman, and not being able to do so and moving on with life beyond motherhood. She knows of what she speaks! And she certainly knows it better than JD Vance… just saying!

