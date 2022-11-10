Justin Theroux Responds To Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston After She Revealed Struggle To Get Pregnant

This is so sweet!

Jennifer Aniston got very vulnerable on Wednesday by revealing in an interview with Allure that she struggled for years to get pregnant, and now her ex-husband Justin Theroux is sending her some support! After the interview went live on the site, the Friends alum took to her Instagram to share a series of HAWT photographs taken during the shoot. Her 51-year-old ex used it as an opportunity to slide into the comments and cheer her on, with him commenting:

“ ”

Aww!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below)!

This show of support comes after the Morning Show lead revealed she went through a lot of “hard s**t” in her 30s and 40s, explaining:

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.”

She was married to Justin from 2015 to 2017 after they began dating in 2011, and they’ve since managed to stay friendly since breaking up. During their relationship, the Murder Mystery alum was under intense scrutiny from the press over whether or not she was expecting — something that was especially frustrating since she was secretly trying to start a family and couldn’t. She revealed for the first time:

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

While it was difficult at the moment, looking back, the actress has “zero regrets” and is glad to have moved on to a new chapter of her life, the 53-year-old expressed:

“I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

It must have been such a bittersweet thing to process and accept…

Later in the interview, Jennifer also slammed the way the media assumed she was “selfish” and too focused on her career to welcome a child, especially while she was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. He famously moved on to Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children, though that’s been complicated (to say the least…) ever since their split in 2016. Jennifer continued:

“I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

We can see how those reports would have been super upsetting, especially knowing what she was going through in private!! We love seeing Justin publicly acknowledge her big reveal — they are truly ex goals! Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

