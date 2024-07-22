Donald Trump 'S**tting His Pants' Now That Biden Dropped Out, Say Critics!

The news President Joe Biden would not be seeking a second term after all hit a lot of people hard. Many voters felt he did a fantastic job pulling the US back from the Donald Trump years and hoped he’d stay strong and coherent enough for four more years. However, it seems he’s given in to those who believed he was just too old for the job — and crucially too old to successfully fend off the challenge of Trump.

Now that Biden and everyone else seems to have thrown all their weight behind VP Kamala Harris to run, however, it’s looking increasingly like one person is more stung by the decision than anyone else: Donald Trump.

The former POTUS spent basically the whole day Sunday ranting and raving on his Truth Social about… Biden. The guy who he isn’t even running against anymore! He began:

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.”

We don’t even know what that means, tbh. But it went on like that for a LOT LONGER. He posted at least a DOZEN times targeting Biden, calling him “the Worst President, by far, in the History of our Nation.” Clearly Trump isn’t a student of history or he’d at least know William Henry Harrison has that one locked down save for, say, a convicted felon and legally recognized sexual abuser getting elected. He also said multiple times Biden was lying about having COVID, which… why?? Also, it’s rich how anyone gets blasted by Trump and his toadies for even asking questions about his injury from assassination attempt — and he’s allowed to just call Biden a liar about his COVID diagnosis.

Trump just went after Biden again and again, complaining it wasn’t fair he’d spent time and money painting a negative portrait of the incumbent president and now didn’t even have him as a target anymore. Heck, he even posted the extremely desperate “maybe he’ll call”-sounding:

“It’s not over! Tomorrow Crooked Joe Biden’s going to wake up and forget that he dropped out of the race today!”

YIKES!

The unhinged posting did not go unnoticed by political pundits (and the rest of us voters) trying to weigh whether Biden made the right decision. One insightful poster noted:

“Since Biden’s announcement, elderly convicted felon and sex offender Donald Trump is doing something known in legal circles as ‘sh*tting his pants’, with tremendous dignity.”

Another hilariously pegged that was “acting like the joker when batman dies.” Amazing. See more of the reactions to Trump’s raving (below):

“Biden never had Covid.” Trump melts down on Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/5lm9mC0y2c — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 22, 2024

hes acting like the joker when batman dies https://t.co/aN3bYp1XPM — Gwen ready 4 BB | Free ???? (@gwenjamjam) July 22, 2024

this is an astonishing admission of weakness lmao pic.twitter.com/cmMIlK5Gqg — catturd2.bsky.social (@thetomzone) July 21, 2024

Donald Trump is having a complete meltdown on his failing website. He’s scared pic.twitter.com/wH9PnqJx94 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 22, 2024

Donald Trump’s social media feed is getting sadder by the minute. pic.twitter.com/GWWkjGrEW2 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 22, 2024

Strangely enough I am not on ‘Truth Social’, but it would seem that since Biden’s announcement, elderly convicted felon and sex offender Donald Trump is doing something known in legal circles as ‘sh*tting his pants’, with tremendous dignity. pic.twitter.com/sMlYsbuB3N — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) July 22, 2024

