Jennifer Garner Is ALSO Back With A Familiar Ex Amid Bennifer Reunion!

It looks and sounds like Jennifer Garner is giving herself a second chance to get off on the right foot with an old flame who has now come around full circle!

And no, we aren’t talking about Ben Affleck or anything like that in this instance. As we’ve been reporting, he’s apparently doing his thing with Jennifer Lopez right now. Heck, more power to ’em if that’s the case, right?!

Related: Here’s What Jennifer Garner Thinks About Those Most Recent Ben Affleck Rumors…

But for the 13 Going On 30 star, reconciliation is coming in, too: this time, in the form of former BF John Miller! According to Us Weekly, the duo is giving their relationship a second chance at life, with an insider simply saying (below):

“Jen and John are back on. It started up a few weeks ago.”

Well then!

The insider added more information about the reconciliation, too, sharing that the 49-year-old actress and the 42-year-old CaliGroup CEO have quite a bit of mutual life experience at this point. With that, well, a reconciliation seemed to be a very good fit considering where they both are in their personal lives:

“John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce. They’re on the same page and understand where things stand.”

Makes a lot of sense to us. And good for them! Hope they find happiness together!

Of course, fans will remember that the on-again pair initially got together early in 2018, with outlets first breaking the news in October of that year — after they’d been together for about six months. All this came about in the months after Jen officially finalized her divorce from Affleck, from whom she initially split in 2015, after ten years of marriage.

Related: Good To See That Ben And Jen Still Have An ‘Awesome’ Co-Parenting Dynamic Together!

As you’ll recall, Jen G and Ben share three children whom they co-parent: daughters Violet, 15, and Serafina, 12, as well as 9-year-old son Samuel. The whole divorced-with-kids dynamic is very familiar to Miller, too. He shares two children with his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell, and insiders have previously noted how he and Garner initially bonded strongly over their common co-parenting experiences after divorce.

FWIW, it’s interesting to see Miller and Garner back together considering the reason for their split, nearly a year ago now, had to do with commitment issues. Sources at the time claimed that Garner “just couldn’t commit” to marriage, while Miller was more than ready to tie the knot. Evidently, something changed — and the duo is back on, and happy again! And so we are happy for them, of course!

What do U make of this reconciliation, Perezcious readers?? Share your opinions and thoughts on everything about Jen, Ben, and their new (old) flames down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via WENN/Instar/AMPAS/YouTube]