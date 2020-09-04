John Miller Made Jennifer Garner ‘Feel Beautiful, Confident, & Sexy’ Again After Rough Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Garner finally believes in life after loving Ben Affleck — but getting there wasn’t easy!

According to an Us Weekly source, the Camping star credits her ex-boyfriend of two years John Miller with bringing her “back to life” following her nasty split from the Daredevil star.

Video: Jennifer Weeping Uncontrollably Over The Office Finale Is SO Relatable!

The insider dished:

“He made her feel beautiful, confident and sexy… He came into her life at a low point and became someone very significant.”

The confidant went on to say that the 42-year-old proved to the actress “that there were men who could be trusted” post-Ben, adding:

“Jen says John brought her back to life. It just wasn’t meant to be.”

“Back to life”… Where have we heard that before in relation to Jennifer Garner..? Oh, right…

Well it certainly wasn’t meant to be for Jen, at least. A second insider told the outlet that the businessman WAS ready for marriage, but the Alias alum just “couldn’t commit.”

The second source claimed:

“John was ready to propose — they had many conversations about marriage — but Jen couldn’t see herself married to him. He was devastated; he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.”

And who could blame him!?

Looking back, though, it sounds like Jen always thought of her relationship with John as a more casual one. An insider told ET way back in December 2018:

“Privately, she has told friends she doesn’t want to be deeply committed at the moment. She wants to focus on family, career and getting Ben back on track [amid his alcoholism struggles]. She enjoys her time with John but she has concerns of moving too quickly because she doesn’t want to be disappointed. Her friends are in full support of her stepping back a bit because they all know relationships take a lot of work and right now her plate is full.”

As we reported, the Juno actress and the CaliGroup CEO were first linked in October 2018. Sources said at the time that the two were introduced by mutual friends in the Summer of 2018 and “hit it off immediately.”

However, their romance fizzled out at the beginning of this year. An insider told In Touch Weekly:

“They split up before L.A. went into lockdown [from COVID-19]. Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”

But as of August, it appears a new love interest is in the running for Jen: her former Alias co-star, Bradley Cooper! As we covered, the pair were photographed enjoying a flirty Malibu beach date along with the actor’s 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, whom he shares with ex-wife Irina Shayk.

So it really is a good thing John brought this lovely lady back to life — because now, she can fully enjoy B.Coop! Ha!

[Image via Instar/WENN/NEC America/YouTube]