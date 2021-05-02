Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Still Have A TON ‘Of Love For Each Other,’ But…

The possibility of Bennifer back together again caused quite a commotion after Page Six released photos of the formerly engaged couple hanging out.

As you may know, multiple sources told the publication that the single celebs had been “spending time together in Los Angeles.” In fact, Ben Affleck even visited Jennifer Lopez’s home “multiple times!” Most recently, the 48-year-old actor was seen leaving what seems to be J.Lo’s white Escalade SUV with a green backpack in his hand. And while the pair have not been photographed together (yet), an insider told the outlet that:

“Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house.”

The new photos of the duo come weeks after the 51-year-old singer officially ditched her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. In April, the exes released a joint statement announcing the end of their engagement after four years together. And while the former baseball player had been hoping to make their relationship work, it may not be a possibility right now! A source told People on Saturday that Jen and Ben are still fond of one another, explaining:

“They have spent time together in L.A. over the past week. They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other.”

But is there going to be a romantic reconciliation in the future? Not quite — although — it is not of the question. A source disclosed to Entertainment Tonight over the weekend that the two “are friends and have a cordial, good relationship” before adding:

“They obviously have a romantic history, but at this point, they only have a friendship. They both admire each other professionally, respect one another, and feel comfortable with each other.”

However, another insider at TMZ did not reject the idea of something happening later:

“There’s no such thing as ‘never,‘ especially in Hollywood, so it’s always possible something could be rekindled, but there’s no evidence of that now.”

The thought had to have crossed their minds, right?? They are both newly single now, and he did come with a backpack so… Plus, they have been hanging out a lot as of late! Maybe, Jennifer is entering hot girl summer with a new hook up???

Last month, Affleck made headlines for gushing about the Hustlers star in an issue of InStyle magazine. He said of his former flame:

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts.”

The Gone Girl lead continued:

“She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

Affleck also raved over Lopez’s youthful looks, asking her:

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?”

Lopez then responded to the kind remarks, saying:

“I don’t have any [beauty] secrets except JLo Beauty — and I’m giving them all to everyone with every product. Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too.”

Sounds pretty flirty to us! We are going to hold onto hope for this potential rekindling. What are your thoughts on a potential Bennifer reunion, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

