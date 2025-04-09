Got A Tip?

Jennifer Lawrence

Inside Jennifer Lawrence's 'Overwhelming' Transition To Being A Mom Of Two!

Jennifer Lawrence is trying to get used to life with two kiddos!

Earlier this month, news broke that the actress and her husband, Cooke Maroney, welcomed their second child. Not much is known about their new bundle of joy, including their sex or name. Jennifer and Cooke are already parents to 3-year-old son Cy, making them a family of four now! And as any mom or dad knows, transitioning from a parent of one kid to two can be incredibly challenging at times! Even for celebrities like Jennifer!

A source opened up to People on Wednesday about how the Hunger Games alum is adjusting to becoming a momma of two following the birth of her little one. Things are reportedly going great — though it is “overwhelming.” The insider shared:

“Jen’s doing well. Being back in that newborn phase with a toddler as well can be overwhelming, but Jen’s [got] such a great attitude. She’s meant to be a mom. She’s calm and just goes with the flow. Cooke’s a great dad too. They are good at balancing it all together.”

Aww! It is not easy, but she seems to have a solid support system by her side! Another source previously backed up the report earlier this week to the outlet that Jen’s “doing well” following the birth, adding:

“Her first child was born in Los Angeles. She recently gave birth to her second child in N.Y.C. She’s doing well. She was very excited about the pregnancy. She thought it was the perfect timing. She was very active and felt good. She’s a fun mom and loves outings with her son. She’s also super protective. She wants her children to have as much privacy as possible.”

So, it may be a while before Jennifer or Cooke spills any more details about their newborn! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube]

Apr 09, 2025 13:00pm PDT

