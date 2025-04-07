Megan Fox's 'Biggest Worry' About MGK As A Dad After Daughter's Birth...

Got A Tip?

Megan Fox is experiencing that new baby bliss! But she’s afraid it could fall apart…

After welcoming her fourth child — her first one with ex Machine Gun Kelly — the Transformers actress is loving having a newborn again. According to a source for US Weekly on Sunday, she’s totally “renewed and refreshed” while taking on this new bundle of joy:

“Megan has really leaned into motherhood again. She loved when her kids were little and has missed that phase. She feels renewed and refreshed.”

Aww… We love to hear it!

In fact, the insider says she’s in a better mood than she’s been in a long time:

“Friends haven’t seen her this happy in years. She’s glowing.”

That makes so much sense… considering her toxic relationship with “twin flame” MGK seemed to make her miserable half the time. Thankfully that doesn’t seem to be the case for them as coparents…

Despite reports of Meg not getting back together with her ex, the two of them are making it work after welcoming the little one. Most recently, a source dished that MGK actually moved back in with the 38-year-old to help her out postpartum. This insider also said the same — that the pair have had a “noticeable change” but stressed they are NOT back together:

“The relationship is still complicated. They haven’t reconciled. It’s a mix of healing and hard conversations that they have had.”

Ultimately, the baby “brought them closer together” and they’re “obsessed” with the little girl. In fact, the source said MGK has “completely changed” since the birth of his daughter:

“The baby is already wrapped around his finger. Megan has noticed his energy is different, the look in his eyes is different, his aura has changed. She feels the baby is exactly what he needed, and she is hoping it sticks.”

Wow, it sounds like things are going great! But once bitten, twice shy, right? And several times bitten… Yeah, Megan is on her guard!

Her “biggest fear”, says the source, is that her former fiancé “will change again and be the guy she doesn’t know”. Damn. That’s heavy. It’s not like she can dump him as a father the way she could walk away from a boyfriend.

But so far the My Ex’s Best Friend rocker has been around “100 percent” of the time for Meg and the baby:

“[MGK is] making sure they are taken care of, doing on them, being present. It’s changed [Megan’s] mind a little bit about him and if there can be a future of them together.”

So… there is hope for a reconciliation in the future? Huh.

We’re wishing the best for these two and their “celestial seed”! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

Apr 07, 2025 13:30pm PDT

