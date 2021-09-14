Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Kiss Through Face Masks At The 2021 Met Gala!

We are AGAIN asking ourselves, “WHAT YEAR IS IT?!”

As if the Venice Film Festival debut wasn’t enough, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made their way to NYC for the Met Gala. Dressed in Ralph Lauren, the recently reunited duo is timeless in more ways than one!

But first, let’s just talk about J.Lo’s look (below) because Jenny most definitely aced the assignment of the theme!

.@JLo with a subtle ~chic~ reminder to start expanding my hat collection #MetGala pic.twitter.com/A4hu2rV6oT — MTV (@MTV) September 14, 2021

The 52-year-old (yep!) may very well be the night’s winner in Ralph Lauren. Total Americana.

Okay, okay! Back to BENNIFER.

As you can see below, the 49-year-old showed up to love on his lady AND stay cautious during a pandemic, LOLz!

Talk about an image that’s worth a thousand words. https://t.co/UdxmKhvynB — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 14, 2021

Yes, those two are kissing through their face masks! Amazing.

Long live Bennifer!!!!

[Image via Kika/Andres Otero/WENN]