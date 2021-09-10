Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Make Their Red Carpet Debut!

Bennifer is back!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have not been shy about their blossoming rekindled romance the past couple months, but now it’s as official as it gets for movie stars: red carpet official, baby!

Ben was in attendance for the premiere of his new film with old pal Matt Damon, The Last Duel, at the Venice International Film Festival on Friday, and he wasn’t alone!

LET'S GET LOUD. If you need us we'll be here.

???????????? (????: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/gVk7T1LOc3 — E! News (@enews) September 10, 2021

See them in video at the 28:01 mark (below):

[Image via Nicky/Nelson/WENN.]