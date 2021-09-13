Billie Eilish Seemingly SHADES Jennifer Lopez At The VMAs -- Watch!

Jennifer Lopez may have a diehard fan in Kim Kardashian, but she definitely doesn’t in Billie Eilish!

On Sunday night, J.Lo made an appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards to present an award, and the arena of fans and celebs went rightfully nuts… The only problem? The camera happened to be focusing on the one person in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center that WASN’T so thrilled to see Ben Affleck’s lady onstage.

In a short clip reshaped by viewers on Twitter, the 19-year-old is seen looking bored AF with an expressionless face while not clapping for the Shotgun Wedding star’s arrival. Her brother Finneas was clapping somewhat halfheartedly beside her.

Ch-ch-check out the viral movement (below)!

Another angle of the shot shows that Billie might have given one sheepish clap before twiddling her fingers instead. Look!

Billie Eilish's face when Jennifer Lopez came on stage pic.twitter.com/OFqObL9umI — celebitchy (@celebitchy) September 13, 2021

Yeah — seems like a purposeful decision, right? Well, that award show moment certainly got the internet talking, and fans have thoughts! One user simply wrote the question on everyone’s mind, asking:

“What’s the tea?”

A lot of others were in total support of the ocean eyes songstress. Several stans commented “me,” while another added:

“billie has taste”

And a different hater responded:

“Here it is!! Best moment of the night for sure. Glad I’m not the only one who’s sick of J Lo.”

Harsh! Where’s Jenny from the Block’s biggest defender when she needs him now?

Ben might not have joined in on the online debate, but the Let’s Get Loud vocalist had some other people in the chat sticking up for her. One troll quipped back at the Lovely songwriter, admitting:

“Pretty much the same way I feel everytime I hear Billie Eilish. Not impressed either.”

Ouch. This fan might not be so impressed by the performer, but plenty of others are! The El Lay native was in attendance to present an award — but, more importantly, to take home five Moonperson trophies of her own! In case you missed it, Eilish won all the categories she was nominated for, including best Video for Good and Direction (for Your Power), Latin Video (for Lo Vas A Olvidar with Rosalía), and Pop Video and Cinematography (for Therefore I Am). AH-mazing!

Hope all those accolades turned her frown upside down. For a pop star who just released her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, she definitely wasn’t so happy to see Jennifer!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think there’s beef between these two? Or maybe Billie just wasn’t really paying attention? Sound OFF with your best theories (below).

